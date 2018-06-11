What’s Really Going on in That Viral Video of Chrissy Teigen’s 'Milky Boobs'

Chrissy Teigen asked us to help her figure out what is going on with her boobs—so we did.

On Sunday, she shared a video that was simply captioned, “Help.” In the nine-second clip, she seeks an answer from the social media world. “Please look at my veins going to my milky boobs," she pleads. "What is this?”

Now a mother of two, Teigen is currently breastfeeding her infant son, Miles. And from the looks of the video, nursing her newborn has made the veins on her chest much more visible.

So we reached out to Christine Greves, MD, an ob-gyn at the center for obstetrics and gynecology at Orlando Health in Florida. And thanks to Dr. Greves' expertise, we can safely tell Teigen that super visible boob veins are totally normal after having a baby.

“In pregnancy, your body adapts,” Dr. Greves tells Health. “It has to go through changes, and in doing so, it causes blood flow to go in different places.” These different places include your skin, kidneys, uterus and yep, your breasts.

“Your cardiac output increases, blood flow increases, heart rate rises, and blood volume rises,” explains Dr. Greves. “When you have more blood flow going, it causes the veins to stretch or dilate.” That in turn makes them a lot easier to see through your skin, freaky as it sounds.

Dr. Greves also attributes more visible veins to elevated levels of the hormone progesterone, which causes blood vessel dilation. She said this is a normal side effect, and many women notice a similar change in the appearance of their legs. Until she stops feeding her little one, Teigen will probably continue to sport a blue tint on her boobs.

“There’s nothing we can really do about it,” says Dr. Greves. “She’s breastfeeding and hopefully when she stops the breastfeeding, there will be less blood flow, and then it should be better.”

Mystery solved. You're welcome Chrissy—we hope you can rest easy knowing your “milky boobs” are totally normal and won't cause you any problems in the long run.