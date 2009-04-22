Brocco Mac and Cheese



Istockphoto

Original Publication from Feed the Belly: The Pregnant Mom's Healthy Eating Guide by Frances Largeman-Roth, RD Copyright 2009. Published by Sourcebooks, Inc.

Prep: 5 minutes

Cook: 33 minutes

Makes 6 servings

Cooking spray

2 cups organic 1% milk

1 tbsp nonfat dry milk powder

1 tbsp unsalted butter

2 tbsp all-purpose flour

6 ounces organic shredded cheddar cheese

¼ tsp salt

¼ tsp freshly ground black pepper

1 10-ounce package frozen chopped broccoli, thawed

8 ounces whole-wheat macaroni, cooked

¼ cup dry breadcrumbs

1 tbsp grated Parmesan cheese

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray an 11x7-inch baking dish with cooking spray. Set aside.

2. In a measuring cup or small bowl, combine the milk with the milk powder. Set aside.

3. Melt the butter in a large saucepan over medium heat. Whisk in the flour. Cook, stirring constantly for two minutes.

4. Add the milk gradually, whisking after each addition. Cook for a total of 5 minutes until mixture thickens, whisking constantly. Remove from heat.

5. Add the cheddar cheese, salt, and pepper to the warm milk mixture. Stir with a wooden spoon until the cheese melts, about a minute. Stir in the broccoli and cooked macaroni. Transfer mixture to the prepared baking dish, sprinkle the breadcrumbs and Parmesan on top, and place in the oven.

6. Bake for 25 to 30 minutes, until golden on top. Let sit for 5 minutes before digging in.

Calories 276; Fat 13 g (7 g, Mono 0 g, Poly 0 g); Cholesterol 41 mg; Protein 16 g; Carbohydrate 28 g; Sugars 6 g; Fiber 3 g; Iron 1 mg; Sodium 383 mg; Calcium 360 mg; Folate 37 mcg; Beta-Carotene 290 mcg