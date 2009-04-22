Better Than Elvis Milkshake



Istockphoto

Original Publication from Feed the Belly: The Pregnant Mom's Healthy Eating Guide by Frances Largeman-Roth, RD Copyright 2009. Published by Sourcebooks, Inc.

Prep time: 5 minutes

Makes 1 serving (about 10 ounces)

8 ounces omega-3 enhanced soy milk

1 tsp toasted wheat germ

2 tbsp low-sugar Nesquik

½ of a medium banana

2 tbsp natural peanut butter

1. Place all ingredients into a blender. Blend on high until smooth.

2. Serve in a tall glass. If you like it really cold, add a few ice cubes

Calories 404; Fat 21 g (Sat. 2.5, Mono 9, Poly 9, Omega-3 302 mg); Cholesterol 0 mg; Protein 7 g; Carbohydrate 9 g; Sugars 27 g; Fiber 5 g; Iron 2 mg; Sodium 241 mg; Calcium 367 mg; Folate 135 mcg