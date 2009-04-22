Alisa's Taco Salad With Yogurty Salsa



Original Publication from Feed the Belly: The Pregnant Mom's Healthy Eating Guide by Frances Largeman-Roth, RD Copyright 2009. Published by Sourcebooks, Inc.

Prep: 10 minutes

Cook: 8 minutes

Makes 4 servings

1 lb lean ground bison or sirloin

½ tsp cayenne pepper

½ tsp ground cumin

½ cup plus 3 tbsp salsa, divided (hotness of your choice)

1 15-ounce can black beans, rinsed and drained

2 tbsp light sour cream

8 cups chopped romaine (about 1 head)

1 avocado, diced

1 medium tomato, chopped

2 tbsp fresh cilantro, for garnish

1. Remove the meat from the fridge ten minutes before cooking and allow to come to room temperature.

2. Add meat to a large pan and cook over medium heat, breaking up with a spatula. Add the cayenne and cumin and cook 6 to 7 minutes, or until there is no pink tint left to the meat. Remove from heat, and drain off the juices.

3. Stir in ½ cup salsa and the beans into the meat and return to medium heat. Cook about 2 minutes, or until heated through. Season to taste with additional cayenne, salt, and pepper, if desired.

4. Meanwhile, in a small bowl, whisk together the 3 tablespoons salsa and the sour cream. Set aside.

5. Divide the lettuce equally into serving bowls. Top with the meat mixture, tomato, and avocado. Drizzle with the dressing garnish with cilantro, and serve.

Calories 340; Fat 13 g (Sat 4 g, Mono 7 g, Poly 2 g); Cholesterol 63 mg; Protein 30 g; Carbohydrate 28 g; Sugars 9 g; Fiber 10 g; Iron 5 mg; Sodium 384 mg; Calcium 122 mg; Folate 196 mcg; Beta-Carotene 4,072; Vitamin B12 2.4 mcg; Potassium 564 mg; Zinc 5 mg