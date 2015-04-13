3 Moves to Steal From Ciara's Trainer

How the heck did Ciara get back to that pre-baby bod so quickly? According to her trainer, Gunnar Peterson, one move the singer used is the Dumbbell Curtsy Squat to Lateral Raise. “Curtsy squats work the glutes through a different plane of motion and create a unique demand on the core,” he explains. “Lateral raises challenge balance and elevate the heart rate.” Steal Ciara’s sculptor to slim down in 2 to 3 weeks.

How to do it: Stand with feet hip-width apart, arms at sides and an 8- to 10-pound weight in each hand (A). Cross left leg behind right and rest toes on the floor. Squat (B). Return to “A,” then raise arms out to sides, squeezing back at the top (C). This is 1 rep. Do 3 or 4 sets of 6 to 8 reps per side, 3 or 4 times a week.

But that isn't the only exercise that helped the singer shed those 60 (!) pregnancy pounds. Here, Peterson offers two more that he prescribed to help get the singer back to show-off stomach status.

Go to move: Dumbbell Walking Lunge With Deadlift

"The walking lunge to deadlift will hit the glutes and hamstrings so thoroughly it will surprise even gym veterans," notes Peterson. "Not to mention, your heart rate will soar."

How to do it: Start with feet together, holding 8- to 10-pound dumbbells in each hand, at sides. Take a big step forward with right foot as you bend knees, lowering down until both knees are at 90 degrees. (The front thigh should be parallel to the floor, and knees behind your toes.) Rise out of lunge, and then hinge forward at your hips, keeping your back flat as you lower the weight down toward feet while lifting left leg back behind you. Return to standing then step left foot forward and repeat move on opposite side. Do 2-3 sets of 12-16 reps.

Go to move: Banded crunches

"The banded crunch is a more intense version of the old standard," Peterson explains. "Exterior resistance is a must for muscle, and abs are muscles, so exterior resistance is a must for abs…got it?!"

How to do it: Lie face-up with knees bent and feet flat on floor. Hold each side of a medium-grade resistance band in each hand (band should be looped around the leg of a couch or table, and anchored behind head for added resistance), and then crunch up, lifting shoulders off the ground. At the top of the move, contract abs, and then return to floor; repeat. Do 3-4 sets of 2-30 reps.

