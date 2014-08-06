10 Myths and Facts About Breastfeeding

August is National Breastfeeding Awareness Month—and while breastfeeding rates in the United States continue to rise (nearly 80% of infants born in 2011 started to breastfeed), there's still a lot that people don't know about the topic. Does it hurt? Will my child not be as smart if I don't do it?

We spoke with Kathy Mason, a registered nurse and International Board Certified Lactation Consultant with Riley Hospital for Children at Indiana University Health, to clear up some common myths and misconceptions.

This guide is helpful for women making the decision whether to breastfeed their children—and for people tempted to comment on another woman's choice on the matter.

New moms don't make enough milk

MYTH

It's true that women don't produce milk for three to five days after giving birth, but they do make a thick, concentrated liquid called colostrum—and for the first few days, that's all a newborn needs, Mason says. "Moms worry that they're not producing enough right away, but it's very normal for the baby to nurse and not take more than two teaspoons at a time."

It's better for baby's weight and IQ

MYTH

If you aren't able to breastfeed your baby—or you decide not to—you can rest easy knowing that the beneficial effects of breast milk on babies' weight and intelligence appear to have been overstated. A 2014 Ohio State University study looked at families in which one baby was breastfed and another was fed formula and found no "breast-is-best" advantage in one child over the other. Though Mason says breast milk does have one clear advantage over formula: It contains antibodies that protect baby from infection.

It helps you shed baby weight

FACT

Moms who breastfeed burn about 300 to 500 extra calories a day compared to those who feed their babies formula, and research shows that they do tend to slim down faster. Breastfeeding also releases hormones that trigger your uterus to return to its pre-baby size and weight faster. "When the baby starts nursing you can actually feel uterine contractions as it starts to shrink," says Mason. "It's nature's way of getting your body back into shape."

It's normal to have difficulties

FACT

While most women should be able to breastfeed their newborns, it's not always easy: In a 2013 survey published in Pediatrics, 92% of new moms had at least one concern on their third day of breastfeeding—such as the baby not latching properly, low milk supply, or breast pain—and only 13% breastfeed exclusively for six months as is recommended by the American Academy of Pediatrics.

"Unfortunately, we send moms home from the hospital after just two days, and the days immediately after that are the hardest ones for breastfeeding," Mason says. Women having trouble should know where to turn for advice, she adds: Most hospitals have breastfeeding support groups or offer out-patient consultations, and moms can also take advantage of the La Leche League's toll-free breastfeeding helpline: 877-452-5324. Many hospitals have classes you can take before the baby arrives, so ask if you're interested.

It may protect against postpartum depression

FACT

A 2012 study in the International Journal of Psychiatry in Medicine found that women who breastfed were less likely to be diagnosed with postpartum depression over the first four months than those who bottle-fed. Researchers aren't sure what the connection is, but Mason suspects it has to do oxytocin, the "feel-good hormone" produced when a baby nurses. "Plus, if breastfeeding is going well, it helps mom feel confident that she's able to provide for her baby," she adds. A 2011 study from the University of North Carolina suggests the opposite link may exist, as well: New moms who have negative breastfeeding experiences within the first two weeks had an increased risk of PPD.

Alcohol helps with milk letdown

MYTH

According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, booze is not a galactagogue, which is a substance that promotes milk production. (Studies have shown that drinking beer can boost hormones associated with breast milk creation, but it's actually the barley and hops that are responsible.) So what actually helps with milk letdown? Relaxation for mom, and skin-to-skin contact between mom and baby, Mason says. "When moms put babies up to their chests, their hormones just go wild," she says.

You can't breastfeed after breast surgery

MYTH

Mason has seen many women with breast implants nurse their babies successfully; these surgeries often involve incisions on the underside of the breast that don't interfere with milk production or delivery. Women who have had breast reductions, on the other hand, may have more difficulty—especially if nerve endings around the nipple have been cut. "You may not know until you try to nurse," Mason says.

It makes your boobs sag

MYTH

One reason many women with breast implants don't breastfeed (or stop earlier than planned) is because they think it will change the appearance of their breasts, according to a 2011 study from the American Society for Plastic Surgeons. But, as the study authors point out, it's the number of pregnancies a woman has—not whether she breastfeeds—that causes breasts to sag over time. That's true with or without implants.

It's supposed to be painful

MYTH

"A lot of moms expect breastfeeding to hurt, and it is true that mom's nipples may feel tender for the first couple of weeks," says Mason. "But if the baby's latching properly, there shouldn't be real pain or soreness." That's why it's so important to talk to a lactation consultant at the hospital (and perhaps after you go home) who can help you and your baby make the process as comfortable as possible, she adds.

It's important to stay hydrated

FACT

Not drinking enough water can certainly affect how much milk you're making, says Mason, which is why it's important to stay hydrated (among other reasons). But you don't have to go overboard, she cautions: "You don't have to drink until it's coming out of your ears; in fact, research suggests that overhydration can also decrease milk production, just as dehydration can." Judge your hydration levels by your urine color, she recommends: light yellow means you're drinking enough, dark means you should sip more.

