10 Foods Pregnant Women Shouldn't Eat

For a quick-and-easy meal on the go, sandwiches are an excellent choice for most people. But if you're pregnant, you will want to take a closer look at the ingredient list. Because of the risk of, you will need to avoid deli meats such as ham, turkey, chicken, bologna, and salami. "It's the only bacteria that continues to grow at chilled temperatures," says Krieger. "Most healthy adults don't react to it, but it definitely is risky for pregnancy." There is a silver lining, though. You should be able to find prepackaged, pasteurized lunchmeats at the supermarket. You can also use processed meats when you prepare your own food at home. "They need to be heated to 165 degrees to kill the pathogen," says Krieger.