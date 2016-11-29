5 Apps That Make Life With Your Pet Even Better

You can now manage Rover's well-being with a few taps and swipes, thanks to these genius new apps.
Pet owners, press pause on catching the latest Pokémon. You might be surprised to learn that in addition to all the games and social media apps you love, your phone can also provide a slew of resources to keep your furry friend healthy, happy, and active. Here are our favorite new tech finds that can transform your smartphone into fitness trackers, vaccine and checkup reminders—even a helpful finder for puppy playdates or pet-friendly shops and restaurants.
Purina Pet Health & Wellness
Keep tabs on every aspect of your pet's health and wellness needs, locate the nearest dog park or veterinarian, plus get advice on topics like dental health, weight loss and training. (Free; iTunes and Google Play)
Bark'n'borrow
Get matched with local dog lovers ready to shower your pup with affection. After creating a profile, you can arrange a meeting with a prospective pet borrower. If your pooch and this person hit it off, you can schedule weekly meetings, overnight stays, or other hangouts. ($5 per month; iTunes)
Wag
Essentially the Uber of dog walking, Wag sets up your pet with a rigorously screened walker. Included: a free lockbox where you can store a spare set of keys for your walker, real-time GPS tracking of every trip and a report on how it went. (Free; iTunes and Google Play. Walk prices vary.)
PetDesk
Connect with your local participating pet care provider to receive checkup reminders, and book your next visit right on the app. You can also monitor your pet's vaccine history and get pinged when it's time for its meds. (Free; iTunes and Google Play)
Bring Fido
Never leave your pooch home alone again. The Bring Fido app—an extension of the popular website—helps you find hotels, restaurants, and parks that won't turn away your pup. Sort hotels by distance and rating, filter out the ones that charge a pet-hosting fee, then make a reservation on the app. (Free; iTunes)