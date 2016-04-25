3 Ways Dogs Are Being Trained to Respond to Medical Conditions

In a 2012 study, German scientists found that dogs can distinguish volatile organic compounds, or VOCs, specific to the breath samples of lung cancer patients. Dogs could also make a huge difference in the detection of ovarian cancer, says Dr. Otto, which is often diagnosed too late for even aggressive treatment to work. Researchers at Dr. Otto’s center discovered that canines can ID a single drop of blood from an ovarian cancer patient in about three seconds. Her team is now working with nanotechnologists at the University of Pennsylvania to create an electronic “nose” that doctors everywhere could use. “If we can develop something automated,” she says, “we could screen hundreds of thousands of women.”