11 Creative Ways to Sweat With Your Dog

If you wear a fitness tracker, you know that walking the dog helps you boost your step-count and reach the recommended 10,000 daily steps more quickly. But did you know that there are a variety of activities and fitness classes designed so you can get exercise with your pet? Watch the video for just a few ways you can simultaneously burn calories and bond with your furry friend.

Don’t have time to watch? Read the full transcript:

Running: Dogs are creatures of habit. Once your pup gets into the routine of running with you, she won't let you wimp out when you’re not in the mood.

Stand-up paddleboarding: Dogs of all sizes can ride on the nose of a paddleboard (while you get a killer ab workout).

Kayaking: Dogs can perch up front or by your feet on a sit-on-top kayak. You’ll tone your arms and abs and burn hundreds of calories.

Cycling: If your dog has a ton of energy, try letting her keep up with you as you pedal.

Dog bootcamp: Some cities offer fitness classes designed for people and pups. You'll run through strength and cardio moves while your dog does obedience drills.

“Doga”: In a dog yoga class, you'll help her try pet-friendly poses. And she'll even act as a model for poses like downward dog.

Active fetch: While your dog retrieves, bust out some crunches, lunges, or squats. Or, race him to pick up the ball.

Soccer: Some dogs love soccer, especially herding. Pet brands sell soccer-style balls that are resistant to sharp teeth.

Cross-country skiing: Bring your pup outdoors in the cold weather for gentle skiing or snowshoeing. Get her booties to prevent snow build-up between the pads on her paws.

Stair-running: Go vertical with your dog by climbing stairs or bleachers. Your quads, hamstrings, and glutes will work extra hard.

Canine charity races: There are 5Ks around the country that allow both owners and their pooches to run to the finish line.