Are Cats or Dogs Better for Your Health?

Dogs are good for …

1. Boosting your mood. More than 80 percent of new owners report feeling happier.

2. Making friends. British researchers found that owners who walk their dogs meet a lot of new people.

3. Losing weight. Dog walkers lose an average of 14 pounds in a year, a University of Missouri study says.

Cats are good for …

1. Helping you chill. Most owners say their cats help them relax.

2. Protecting your heart. A recent study shows that cat owners are 40 percent less likely to die of a heart attack than those without cats.

3. Ditching asthma. Kids with cats may get an immunity boost, Columbia University researchers say.