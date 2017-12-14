11 Awesome Gifts for People Who Are Obsessed With Their Pet

Cat lounges aren't exactly known for being stylish, but this one is an exception. Available in three neutral hues (walnut brown, slate gray, or cloud white) with a sleek design, it will actually look nice in the corner of a living room. Even better, it's sure to be a hit with feline friends: the recycled cardboard material is perfect for scratching, and the gentle curves make it a comfy place to curl up and nap.