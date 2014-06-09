What You Need to Know About Summer Car Travel

You'll want to read this before you pack up the car for a summer getaway.

Actor and comedian Tracy Morgan is in critical condition following a car accident on the New Jersey Turnpike early Saturday morning that killed one person and injured three more. The driver of a tractor-trailer crashed into the back of a limo bus carrying Morgan, a former “Saturday Night Live” and “30 Rock” cast member, along with 6 other people. The driver of the truck allegedly hadn't slept in more than 24 hours.

The crash killed one passenger and critically injured four more, including Morgan, who suffered a broken leg, a broken nose, and several broken ribs. He's expected to remain in the hospital for several weeks.

You may think that driving is more dangerous over the winter, when ice and snow can make for treacherous conditions, but it turns out that summer can be risky, too. In fact, in 2012 more traffic deaths occurred in June, July, and August than any other time of the year.

Think about it: When school's out, more teenagers are driving, and more people go on vacation. There are simply more people on the road. The temperature can be a factor, too. Hot weather can lead to dead batteries, shredded tires, and other car problems

Prep for a long trip with a visit to the mechanic for peace of mind that your car's major systems are in good shape. Then, buckle up, eliminate distractions (seriously, no texting!), and follow the speed limit.

