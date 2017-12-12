Get Rid of Neck Pain With These Physical-Therapist Approved Moves

Physical therapist David Reavy shares his top five moves for eliminating neck pain.

If you spend any time looking at a computer for work, or often wake up with a crick in your neck, then this workout is for you. You don’t have to live with neck pain – and physical therapist David Reavy can show you how. Just follow these simple moves to stretch your neck and release tension and pain in no time.

Watch the video or follow the simple moves below to stretch your neck and release tension and pain in no time.

Pec release

First, lay on a yoga mat or the floor with a trigger point release ball or lacrosse ball under your pectoral muscle. Keeping your arm bent, move it up and down, parallel to the floor, for 15 reps on each side.

Teres release

Next, place the ball in your armpit as you lay on your side. With your elbow on the ground, move your forearm from side to side for 30 to 60 seconds on each side.

Upper trap release

Next, hold the ball on your trapezius muscle and tip your head away from the ball for 30-60 seconds on each side.

Kneeling A, W, and Y

Kneel on a yoga mat with a resistance band tied to something stable in front of you. Hold onto the ends of the band with each hand, and pull it toward, moving your arms out in an A motion. Next, pull the band up with your hands, forming a W shape, with elbows in. Now, try the Kneeling Y. Pull the band up and overhead, with both arms making a Y. Complete 15 reps.

Chin tucks

Lay down and tuck your chin into your neck as far as you can. Hold for a few seconds and then release. Complete 15 reps.