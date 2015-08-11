Make Your Own Pain-Relieving Cream With Coconut Oil

Is there anything coconut oil can’t do? From whipping up dairy-free lattes to saving chapped lips, the fruity liquid is extremely adaptable. And by mixing it with a few ingredients, you can open up an entire other world of coconut-oil based natural products, like this cayenne pain-relief balm.

So if you’re feeling sore after a rough burpee circuit from the night before (or from chasing your kids around the living room), try rubbing this all-natural balm on the achy areas for quick comfort.

Cayenne Pain-Relief Balm

With just a few ingredients you can make your own pain-relieving balm at home.

1⁄2 cup (125 mL) virgin coconut oil

3 tbsp (45 mL) cayenne pepper

1 tsp (5 mL) cornstarch or arrowroot powder

1 1⁄2 cups (375 mL) grated cocoa butter (about 2 oz/60 g)

10 drops peppermint essential oil

In a double boiler or a nonreactive bowl placed over a pot, melt coconut oil over gently simmering water. Stir in cayenne, being careful not to inhale the fumes, and set aside to cool. Stir in cornstarch. Place infused oil in the refrigerator or freezer until it is semisolid on top. In a large bowl, using an electric mixer, whip together infused oil, cocoa butter and peppermint oil until peaks begin to form. Transfer balm to a glass jar with a tight-fitting lid. Store it in a cool, dark place and use within six months.

How to Use the Balm

Use a spoon or cotton swab to apply the healing balm, or wash your hands thoroughly after application with the fingers. Cover the applied balm with gauze or cloth to avoid staining clothing or furniture.

Caution

Be careful not to touch your eyes or other mucous membranes after handling cayenne pepper or balm, as it can burn. Wash your skin with soap and water immediately if a burning sensation occurs. Do not use balm on broken skin. Do not apply heat on top of balm, as this will increase the likelihood that a burning sensation will occur.

Courtesy of The Essential Guide to Women’s Herbal Medicine by Cyndi Gilbert © 2015 www.robertrose.ca Reprinted with publisher permission. Available where books are sold.