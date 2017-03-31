9 Things You Never Knew About Chronic Pain

Women report feeling more intense physical discomfort from almost every kind of ailment—whether an ankle sprain or diabetes—says a study from Stanford University. (Lucky us.) Experts aren't clear on why, but research suggests that a mix of hormonal, genetic, immune response, and psychological factors are involved.

Research from the University of Michigan, for example, has found that fluctuating estrogen levels during a woman's menstrual cycle may play a role. When the hormone drops, so do pain-dampening endorphins, making the body less able to handle discomfort.

Another theory points to cultural expectations: "We know that men are often compelled by stereotypes to act tough and manly," says Roger Fillingim, PhD, director of the UF Pain Research and Intervention Center of Excellence at the University of Florida. "So they may be reporting less pain than they really feel. By the same token, women may be encouraged to report pain."