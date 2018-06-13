5 Genius Products to Prep Your Feet for Summer, According to a Podiatrist

Insoles can help alleviate and prevent foot pain, which can worsen in the summer months, thanks to less-supportive shoes and walking longer distances. "Although I prefer to recommend custom foot orthotics over pre-fabricated insoles, some health insurance companies do not provide coverage for custom orthotics, and they can be expensive when paying out of pocket," notes Dr. Cunha.

This pair from Superfeet boasts a lightweight design and a springy inner core that molds to your feet with every step. "[They] have a low profile design which can easily fit into most shoes, and durable polyurethane foam, making them resilient and firmer, ultimately making the insole last longer," he adds.