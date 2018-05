While most people enjoy quaffing red wine, the New York Knicks’ Amar’e Stoudemire has been soaking in it. The 31-year-old player, who had knee surgery last year, credits bathing in red wine for making him feel great after intense preseason play.

Recovery Day! Red Wine Bath !! #Kinging #Blessed #Hebrews Getting ready for the eighth day feast. A photo posted by (əˈ•mär•ray) Amar'e Stoudemire (@amareisreal) on Oct 15, 2014 at 8:22am PDT



