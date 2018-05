Ovarian cancer is estimated to affect over 22,000 American women this year alone, but its early symptoms are easy to miss, making it the deadliest form of female reproductive cancer.

One reason ovarian cancer isn’t typically detected until it has reached stage 3 or 4 has to do with the amount of space in the abdomen and pelvis, Nimesh Nagarsheth, MD, associate professor of obstetrics, gynecology, and reproductive science at Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, told Health in a prior interview. There’s enough room for organs to move as the cancer grows, masking symptoms as a result. It isn’t until there’s no more space left for a mass or tumor to hide that patients start to notice ovarian cancer symptoms. Even then, the signs can be non-descript. After all, who doesn’t feel bloated every now and then?

“The symptoms are so normal that I just thought I didn’t feel well,” recalls Ashley Steinberg, a New Jersey-based legal assistant who was diagnosed with ovarian cancer at 24. “Plus, when you’re that age, you don’t think there’s something wrong with you. You figure it can’t be that bad.”

While about half of all ovarian cancers occur in women over the age of 63, younger women aren’t immune to the disease, especially if they possess a BRCA gene mutation, which significantly raises the risk of ovarian and breast cancer.

The good news is that 94% of women with ovarian cancer survive longer than five years if the disease is caught early, according to the American Cancer Society (ACS). But knowing how to recognize its symptoms is key.

We asked four real women associated with the National Ovarian Cancer Coalition to share the first symptoms they noticed before being diagnosed with the disease. (Many of these symptoms may also have less threatening causes, but if you experience any of these ovarian cancer signs more than 12 times a month, see your gynecologist.) Here, the survivors share the warning signs that led them to their doctors.