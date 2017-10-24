Ovarian Cancer

Ovarian cancer is a type of cancer that starts in the ovaries. It most often occurs in women over 50. Ovarian cancer may cause no symptoms at all, or cause symptoms, such as bloating, abdominal pain, and trouble eating, that can be mistaken for other conditions. Although it’s difficult to catch ovarian cancer early—about 20% of ovarian cancers are detected before they spread outside the ovary—there are treatments that can help.

