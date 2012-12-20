9 Recipes That Contain Vitamin D

1 of 10 Getty Images

Get vitamin D in your diet

Vitamin D is a tricky, but crucial, vitamin. It's a key nutrient for bone health, and it can help you steer clear of osteoporosis and bone thinning. However, it's hard to get in your diet.



If you sit in the sun for a few minutes each day, your body will make vitamin D, but that can be tough depending on where you live, the season, whether you're wearing sunscreen, and your natural skin pigment (darker skin needs more sun to make vitamin D).



You can get vitamin D in your diet, but few foods contain it naturally. Here are a few that can boost your intake.