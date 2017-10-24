Achy joints? It could be osteoarthritis. Osteoarthritis, the most common type of arthritis, is a condition caused by wear and tear on the cartilage of your joints. This strong tissue usually cushions joints, but can wear down over time, causing joints to ache, and become stiff and painful. There's no cure, but a variety of painkillers and treatments can help, as can losing weight if you have excess pounds.
Should You Have Hip Replacement Surgery?
What you need to know to make this important decision
Choosing Hip and Knee Surgery
Two patients share their struggle with the decision
Stay Alert for NSAID Side Effects
What you need to know to take these helpful medicines safely