Does Oral Health Predict Overall Health?



Illustration by Elaine Liu/Greatist.com

Upwards of 6 billion bacteria live inside the average human mouth. (Kiss me, now?) The wrong buildup of microorganisms in the mouth can lead to infections, tooth decay, cavities, and gum disease. Oral bacteria can also travel into the blood stream, causing or contributing to an array of diseases that affect more than just that smile. Regular dental upkeep—flossing, brushing, mouthwashing, waterpicking, and chewing sugar-free gum—keeps these bad boys under control.

Say "ahhh" – The need-to-know

Think it's just those pearly whites that benefit from dental hygiene? Think again. Not only does oral upkeep stave off mouth odor, cavities, and gum problems, it's also linked to life satisfaction and overall happiness. Maintaining those pearly whites pays off, big time. Not convinced? Take a page from the perils of poor oral hygiene for incentive to maintain a cleaner mouth. Below are six diseases that either contribute to or are affected by neglecting the dentist's advice.

Read more at Greatist.com:

Alzheimer's disease. Impaired cognition doesn't bode particularly well for remembering to brush, floss, and gargle. People suffering from Alzheimer's and other forms of dementia are at a higher risk for poor oral health, primarily because they're less able to independently attend to it. Many medications currently used to treat dementias also interfere with the mouth's saliva production, which raises the risk of mouth and throat issues even higher.

Put your money where your mouth is – The takeaway

Caring for those pearly whites (and the bacteria-laden box they inhabit) is crucial for overall health. Beyond yellow stains and icky breath, a dirty mouth can cause or significantly worsen some very serious health concerns.

Here are some tips to protect your body and mind, via your mouth.

Brush up. Twice a day, for two minutes is the recommended amount for those interested in reducing plaque, avoiding cavities, and staving off gingivitis. Bristles can't get everything. Floss at least once a day to make sure those between-teeth spaces don't become home base for yesterday's lunch. Regular flossing cuts down on the harder to reach plaque that leads to periodontal problems.

Twice a day, for two minutes is the recommended amount for those interested in reducing plaque, avoiding cavities, and staving off gingivitis. Bristles can't get everything. Floss at least once a day to make sure those between-teeth spaces don't become home base for yesterday's lunch. Regular flossing cuts down on the harder to reach plaque that leads to periodontal problems. Rinse with antimicrobial mouthwash for 30 to 60 seconds each day and see bad breath, plaque and that gingivitis-causing oral bio-film melt away. (Just remember not to swallow.)

for 30 to 60 seconds each day and see bad breath, plaque and that gingivitis-causing oral bio-film melt away. (Just remember not to swallow.) Get a new toothbrush at least once every four months. Those mouth microbes also build up on bristles and handles. While many are harmless, some can cause colds, flus, viruses, and infections.

Those mouth microbes also build up on bristles and handles. While many are harmless, some can cause colds, flus, viruses, and infections. Don't ignore that pile of friendly reminder postcards. Pay your dentist a visit once every six months to catch cavities, gum disease, decay, or oral cancer before they get out of hand. That cleaning won't hurt either. (Actually, it might. But it's worth it.)

Pay your dentist a visit once every six months to catch cavities, gum disease, decay, or oral cancer before they get out of hand. That cleaning won't hurt either. (Actually, it might. But it's worth it.) Chew a stick of sugar-free gum after meals or snacks to promote the human mouth's most trusted health maintenance mechanism: saliva. Frequent chewers have fewer cavities, less plaque, and stronger teeth. Added benefits include a brain power boost.

This article originally appeared on Greatist.com