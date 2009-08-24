Chewing Gum Can Improve Memory, Foods That Zap Your Energy, and Why Maggots Are Good for You

- We’ve heard about the surprising health benefits of things that aren’t immediately recognized as health foods, like beer, red wine, and coffee. But LSD and maggots? Some of these 10 bad things that are good for you sound too strange to be true. [LiveScience]
- A new study suggests that small birth size may be a strong predictor of future sleep problems. The lower a baby’s length and weight at birth, the more likely the child is to have breathing problems, nightmares, and general poor sleep, even for healthy babies born at full-term. [Reuters]
- In this late-August heat, we’ve been feeling pretty sluggish. Besides getting a good night’s sleep and staying hydrated, we’re also trying to avoid these six foods that zap your energy. [FitSugar]
- Is it OK to put hot food directly into the fridge? Can you drink milk after the “sell by” date? Get answers to all your shelf-life questions with this handy Keep It or Toss It tool. [StillTasty]
- We’ve got lots of little memory-boosting tricks up our sleeves, from taking deep breaths, to learning a new language, to exercising your eyes. Now there’s a simple way to bulk up on brain power that we really didn’t expect: chewing gum. [DivineCaroline]
Previous news from Around the Web:
Yogis Eat Less, Oprah Sues Supplement Makers, and a Food Critic Struggles With Bulimia
Why Taken Guys Really Are The Best, 5 Harmful Natural Supplements, and a Shocking New Cure for Cellulite
Women Addicted to Pregnancy, How Photos of Cake Keep You Slim, and Why Your Dog Could Give You Food Poisoning