How to Prevent Red Wine Stains on Teeth



Sick of wine stains on your teeth? New products aim to fix that. Health staffers sipped Cabernet and reported back!

Wine Straws

(12 for $8; winestraws.com): Drink red wine without passing it through your teeth; the diameter's tiny, so you don't down too much at once.

Health says: "Usually my teeth are reddish after drinking wine, but not with these. I wouldn't use them in public, though!"

—Maria Ricapito, Contributing Beauty Editor

Wine Wipes

(20 for $7; winewipes.com): These pads lift that vino film off your mouth and chompers.

Health says: "I was surprised the residue came off in just one swipe."

—Diana Cerqueira, Beauty Assistant