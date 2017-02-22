6 Simple Tricks to Keep Your Smile White and Healthy

Who doesn’t want nice, shiny pearly whites? We all love getting compliments on our smile, and are eager to keep our mouth fresh and clean. That means brushing frequently, doing some occasional whitening, and making regular trips to the dentist.

But did you know the health of your smile goes beyond aesthetics? There are a number of daily habits that can do some serious damage to your teeth and gums, without you even realizing it. For example, did you know stress can be bad for your chompers? Or that some types of soda can wreak greater havoc inside your mouth than others?

Fortunately, there are also a number of things you can do to help reverse or prevent damage to your kisser. Brushing and flossing the right way, for example, will help your mouth stay in tip-top shape. Watch this video to learn a few more simple but effective tricks for keeping your smile both healthy and gorgeous.