The 5 Best Electric Toothbrushes, According to Dentists

The right toothbrush for you depends on your personal preference—do you want a classic brush that costs a couple bucks at the drugstore? Or do you want to shell out for an electric toothbrush that does some of the work for you? According the American Dental Association, they both work equally well to clean your teeth. But a powered toothbrush might help you ditch some of your bad brushing habits—like not going for long enough and failing to hit hard-to-reach spots—and a 2014 Cochrane review of gave powered models a slight edge over the classic toothbrush.

Ready to put some power onto your pearly whites? Try one of these dentist-recommended electric toothbrushes.