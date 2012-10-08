Awesome or Crazy? A Cupcake-Dispensing "Gumball" Machine

Baked by Melissa (a New York City-based cupcake company known for its miniature varieties that come in out-of-the-box flavors like peanutbutter and jelly and s’mores) launched the first-ever cupcake “gumball” machine at this year’s Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in New York City.

Yes, we said it: A cupcake gumball machine (and instead of gumballs, tiny cupcakes are dispensed).

Chances are, if you’re like me, you’re asking: “Won’t the little cupcakes get smooshed?”

Well, each cupcake (the size of a quarter) comes in a protective “pod” that keeps it perfectly positioned. And while the machines won’t be at your corner store any time soon, if you live in New York City, you could rent your very own sweet dispenser for your next party.

The downside: Rental prices aren’t cheap by any means--it’s $4,200 for 1000 standard cupcakes or $5,200 for 2,000 custom ones. Ouch.

The upside: If they do make it to your next party, it will be good news for your waistline, as each cupcake is merely 45 calories. (Now if we could only stop at three.)