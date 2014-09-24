Why Some Soda Bottles Will Be Getting Smaller

It’s no news flash that drinking sugary beverages like soda can contribute to weight gain (and can raise your risk for diabetes). Our habits as a nation have changed as a result: we’re now drinking less soda and more water and low-calorie drinks. Last year, sales of soft drinks dipped to the lowest level since 1995, according to the Associated Press.

So finally, finally the American Beverage Association (which includes the three largest soda companies: Coca-Cola, PepsiCo and the Dr Pepper Snapple Group) has decided to take action, announcing their promise yesterday to reduce beverage calories consumed per person by 20% over the next decade.

To make this happen, the companies will sell smaller bottles and cans of full-calorie drinks and offer more zero- and low-calorie options (including water)—plus use their mega-marketing power to push the healthier stuff with prominent store placement and coupons. They’ll also promote calorie counts on vending machines, retail coolers, and self-serve soda fountains.

While it sounds like a step in the right direction, some argue that it's all a mere publicity stunt. You be the judge.

