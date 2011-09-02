Half of U.S. Will Be Obese by 2030, Foods Every Dieter Needs, and Man Gets Shears Stuck in Eye Socket

Health.com
September 02, 2011

  • Americans eat about 13 billion hamburgers a year! Before you head off to this weekend’s Labor Day barbecue, keep these surprising cookout facts in mind. [dailySpark]

  • If you’re celebrating these last few weeks of summer with warm-weather treats like ice cream, check out these 10 ways to burn them off. [FitSugar]

  •  An 86-year-old man recently got a pair of pruning shears stuck—in his eye socket. Doctors were luckily able to save him and his vision. [CNN]

  • Wish there was an easy way to save the herbs overflowing in your summer garden for your favorite fall dishes? Freeze them in ice cube trays! [Vitamin G]

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up