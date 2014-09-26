The Shockingly Different Ways Men and Women React to 'Overweight' Tinder Dates

[youtube

Lying about your weight on your online dating profile is okay—if you're a man, according to two videos published on YouTube this week by Simple Pickup, a men's dating advice blog.

The video hosts claim that the number-one fear for women who are online dating is being matched with a serial killer, while the top fear for men is meeting a woman who's overweight. They decided to put that theory to the test by recruiting their friend Sarah to line up a few dates using her real Tinder profile, which features photos of her looking fit and healthy—but then don a fat suit when she met the guys in person.

Though it's probably shocking for anyone to show up to a first date and find that the person they're meeting is 100 pounds heavier than they were expecting, the men in this video could have done a better job of hiding their surprise, to put it lightly. One guy asked Sarah—who was friendly and perky toward all her potential paramours—if she was pregnant; another told her, "I don't mean to be rude, but in your pictures you're a lot skinnier." (Fact: any comment that starts that way is rude no matter what.)

Only one guy made it through the whole date. The rest made excuses for a quick exit. One said he was married, while another went to the bathroom only to never return.

Then, the Simple Pickup guys reversed the experiment:

They had a man named Will show up to his Tinder dates wearing a fat suit and looking a lot heavier than his photos suggested. The women he met did make comments about looking different than his photos, but none of them left the date early, and some even agreed to go out a second time. (And one woman even gave him a smooch!)

The takeaway: Nobody likes being lied to, and it's understandable that the people who were tricked in both situations were surprised when they first arrived on their dates. But, guys? It wouldn't have killed you to be nice.