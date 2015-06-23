More Than a Third of American Women Are Obese

Most Americans could afford to lose a few pounds, according to a new study that looked at overweight and obesity rates in the United States. What's more, there are now more obese women in this country than overweight women.

Researchers from the Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis looked at data from a nationally representative group of 15,208 people that were 25 or older between 2007 and 2012. They found that during this time, 40% of men in the group were overweight and 35% were obese. In women, 30% were overweight and 37% were obese.

The study defined "overweight" as having a body-mass index of over 25 and "obesity" as a body-mass index of over 30.

“Our estimates are very close to [the Center for Disease Control and Prevention's] estimates, and there is clearly not a trend of decline on the prevalence of overweight and obesity in the United States,” study co-author Lin Yang, a postdoc researcher at the Division of Public Health Sciences in the Department of Surgery told Time.

The study authors warn that overweight and obesity is associated with various chronic conditions like heart disease and type 2 diabetes. As Yang told Time: It will take "individual, health professional, community, environment and policy engagement to address this epidemic as a whole.”