Can An Apple a Day Keep Fat Away?

Green apples are currently having their moment in the spotlight, thanks to a study published in Food Chemistry. The new research suggests that Granny Smith apples may fend off obesity, promote weight loss, and even reduce your risk of diabetes.

For the study, researchers looked at the fruit's non-digestible compounds (like fiber and other beneficial components) to see if they had any surprising effects or could alter gut bacteria. The researchers found that the feces of obese mice were more likely to have bacteria that resembled those of the lean mice when exposed to the compounds. (How 'bout them apples?)

So what does this mean for you? Snacking on green apples (sorry, McIntosh lovers--Granny Smiths tested highest for these gut-healthy compounds) could help friendly gut bacteria grow, leading to a stabilized metabolism and better digestion. Of course, more research is needed to assure that the same effects will be seen in humans, but for now, it can't hurt to add an apple or two to your daily diet with these Granny Smith-inspired recipes:

Apple-Butternut Squash Soup

Warm up your appetite with a creamy butternut squash soup, paired with the sweet and savory combo of a Granny Smith apple, Parmesan cheese, and pine nuts. Get the recipe: Apple-Butternut Squash Soup

Apple-Spinach Chicken

Add some pizzazz to your classic chicken dish in less than 30 minutes with this spicy brown mustard, baby spinach, and apple combo. Get the recipe: Apple-Spinach Chicken

Sweet Potato-Granny Smith Apple Salad

Whip up a healthy side salad in a snap with vitamin-C-packed sweet potatoes, onions, and fresh lemon and orange juice. Get the recipe: Sweet Potato-Granny Smith Apple Salad

Granny Smith-Green Chile Salsa

Perk up your favorite taco recipe with the tart and spicy flavors of green chiles, tomatillos, apples, and lime juice. Get the recipe: Granny Smith-Green Chile Salsa

Stuffed Granny Smiths With Maple Sauce

Fill warm apples with dried cherries, walnuts, maple syrup, and apple juice for a (relatively) guilt-free treat to satisfy your sweet tooth. Get the recipe: Stuffed Granny Smiths With Maple Sauce