Obesity

Obesity is more than just being overweight. People are considered to be obese if they have a body mass index (BMI) of 30 or greater. (Those who are overweight have a BMI of 25 to 29.9) Obesity increases the risk of diabetes, heart disease, high blood pressure, stroke, some types of cancer, and even dementia later in life. Despite the health risks, it can be very difficult to shed extra pounds, and keep them off.

Prader Willi syndrome hunger eating overweight obesity

What Is Prader-Willi Syndrome? This 380-Pound Pageant Queen Has a Condition That Makes Her Hungry All the Time

Woman Once Considered the World's Heaviest Dies After Losing More Than 700 Lbs.

Woman Once Considered the World's Heaviest Dies After Losing More Than 700 Lbs.

fat-shaming-doctor-patient-exam-weight-scale

Fat-Shaming by Doctors Happens Way More Often Than You Think

healthy-living-birthday

Add an Extra 7 Years to Your Life by Doing These 3 Things

ear-hearing

A Man Discovered His Dripping Ear Was Cerebrospinal Fluid Leaking Out of his Brain

tooth-decay-floss-teeth

The Surprising Link Between Your Weight and Your Teeth

obesity-weight-loss-doctor-fat

This Is How Excess Weight Can Fuel the Growth of Cancer Cells

sagging-skin-weight-loss

The Unexpected Surgery Many People Need After Losing Weight

Weight Loss Success Stories

How Two Sisters Helped Each Other Shed a Collective 106 Lbs.: "Sisterhood Gave Us the Strength to Change"
craig-robinson-weight-loss

Craig Robinson Lost 50 Lbs. By Going Vegan and Cutting Out Alcohol: 'It Was Much Easier Than I Thought'
This Woman Dropped 175 Lbs. and Gained Confidence Along the Way: 'I'm a Completely Different Person'

This Woman Dropped 175 Lbs. and Gained Confidence Along the Way: 'I'm a Completely Different Person'
jacquelineadan44-swimsuit-photo

This Woman Hit the Beach with Loose Skin After Losing 350 Pounds. Here's Her Message to the Haters
weight-scale-weight-loss

This Is How Much Weight College Students Really Gain Over 4 Years 