The Best and Worst Foods to Eat Before a Night of Drinking

The food in your stomach when you start drinking affects how quickly that booze goes to your head. With more food in your stomach, alcohol is absorbed more slowly, and it takes longer to feel its effects, explains George F. Koob, PhD, director of the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism. “When you drink on an empty stomach, you feel tipsy very fast, whereas you might not even notice if you consumed the same amount of alcohol with a meal,” he says.

While just about any food in your belly is helpful, Koob notes that some experts argue meals with protein and fat are even more effective at slowing alcohol absorption. For that reason, nutritionist Claudia T. Felty, PhD, RDN, recommends Buddha bowls: “They provide a healthy dose of plant protein, healthy fats, and hydrating veggies.” (Try our Salmon Noodle Bowl for a filling meal that fits the bill.)

