Video Move of the Day: Seated Spinal Twist

Sleep on the wrong side of the best last night, or is that desk chair making you sag? If you have back pain, specifically a tight lower back, then this move of the day should help!

In this video, fitness and health expert Cynthia Sass, RD, shows you how to do the seated spinal twist: Lay a yoga mat on the floor and sit on your right hip, then bring your left leg over your right knee. Place your left hand on the floor behind you, and your right elbow on the outside of your left knee. Straighten your torso and turn gently, looking over your left shoulder and hold for 5-10 breaths. Then switch sides.

Try this move: Seated Spinal Twist