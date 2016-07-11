6 Things You Must Know About Going Vegan

Are you thinking about switching to the popular plant-based diet? Before you make the change, you need to know about the important diet tweaks you'll need to make in order to get all the nutrients that your body needs. Watch the video to learn how to get enough important vitamins and protein so that you can enjoy the benefits of a vegan diet.

RELATED: 14 Best Vegan and Vegetarian Protein Sources

Don't have time to watch? Read the full transcript:

You'll need a B12 supplement: This vitamin occurs naturally only in animal foods, like eggs or milk.

You might need extra iron, too: The iron in plant foods isn't as easily absorbed as the kind in meat.

You'll have to find new protein sources: Like soy, lentils, beans, and quinoa.

But go easy on soy products: Choose natural soy foods like tofu, edamame, and miso rather than processed meat substitutes.

You'll need to read labels: Watch out for ingredients like gelatin, which comes from meat, or casein and whey, which come from milk.

RELATED: Delicious Vegan Recipes

You don't have to switch all at once: Add more plant-based foods like gradually cutting back on animal products.