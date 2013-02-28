Thirsty Thursday: Minty Sake

Feel like you could use a farewell-to-February drink? We've got your libation. Try this Minty Sake, which has a refreshing taste that reminds you that spring is on its way.

Alyssa Walter
February 28, 2013

Feel like you could use a farewell-to-February drink? We've got your libation.

Try this Minty Sake, which has a refreshing taste that reminds you that spring is on its way.

With only 111 calories per serving it won’t interfere with your plans to get bikini-ready and the ginger-and-mint combo may actually ease bloat. 

Coupled with these four handy tips on how to drink without gaining weight you can have the best of both worlds, a fun cocktail night and a smaller waist.

Grab some friends and toast to a new month and warmer weather on the horizon!

Minty Sake
Ingredients: mint, ginger, ice, sake, pear, nectar

Calories: 111

Try this recipe: Minty Sake

Read more:

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up