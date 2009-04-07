The Difference Between Pre- and Probiotics



Istockphoto

Q: I know probiotics are the good bacteria in yogurt. What are prebiotics?

A: Prebiotics are the food that probiotics thrive on. You get them naturally in whole grains, bananas, garlic, artichokes, onions, and honey, so try to get those foods in your diet to boost the benefit of taking probiotics. Since they work more efficiently together, look for products fortified with both pre- and probiotics. Two new tasty picks:

• Naked Juice’s Tropical Probiotic Smoothie ($2.99 for a 10-ounce bottle) has 180 calories, two servings of fruit, and live, active cultures. Its mango-banana flavor is a perfect morning refresher.

• Yoplait’s new Yo+ ($2.49 for a four-pack) has good bacteria plus fiber, and just 110 calories per serving.(Go for the creamy strawberry variety.)

By Frances Largeman-Roth