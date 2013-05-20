Sweet & Salty Gluten-Free Granola

I love granola, especially homemade granola. This one combines sweet and salty flavors, including shredded coconut, maple syrup, almonds, dried cranberries, and sea salt, which will keep your taste buds guessing.

It's also really easy to make. You just need to mix together the ingredients in a large bowl, spread on a baking sheet, and cook in the oven. Easy as that! And the recipe makes a big batch, which will last you all week.

This granola is a wonderful addition to yogurt, fruit, or even just to enjoy plain. It's also gluten free!

Ingredients

2 cups almond flour/meal

1/3 cup melted coconut oil

1/4 cup maple syrup

1/2 cup almonds

1/2 cup dried cranberries

1/8 cup sunflower seeds

1/3 cup shredded coconut

1 tsp cinnamon

1 tsp vanilla extract

1 tsp sea salt

Directions:

Preheat oven to 250 degrees F. Combine base ingredients in a large bowl; blend well. Spread mixture onto a prepared baking sheet. (I sprayed my baking sheet with non-stick cooking spray.) Bake for 35-40 minutes, tossing every 10 minutes or so. Remove from oven and allow to cool before serving.

Makes approximately 4 cups

