The Real Reason Chia Seeds Are So Good for You

If you don’t live under a rock, you’ve definitely noticed how chia seeds have been gaining serious street cred as a superfood. And for good reason: The tiny, round seeds are packed with protein–4 grams per ounce!–and omega-3 fatty acids, which promote heart health.

Chia seeds are a great way to add filling protein to your oatmeal, smoothie, or avocado toast the vegetarian way. You can also use them to make trendy chia seed pudding. Just mix some chia seeds with almond milk or your dairy-free milk of choice and the seeds will develop a gel-like consistency just like pudding. Top your creation with cinnamon, nutmeg, honey, or other natural sweeteners for a satisfying, low-carb breakfast.

Studies have shown that consuming chia seeds can help lower blood pressure and cholesterol. Plus, just one serving of the little guys includes 10 grams of fiber, a hit of iron for energy, and 18% of your daily calcium.

Still not sure where to start? Try our very own recipe for chia chai pudding, a breakfast or treat showcasing spicy chai flavors and, you guessed it, fatty acid-packed chia seeds. To make the pudding, start by boiling a cup of almond milk. Once the milk begins to bubble, remove from heat and add three chai tea bags for that tasty flavoring. Let the tea bags steep for five minutes. Here’s where the chia seeds come in: Whisk together half a cup of the little superfood seeds, half a cup of yogurt, and half a cup of almond milk into the cooled tea mixture. Cover your “pudding” and place it in the fridge for at least four hours or overnight. The moment you wake up–voila! An easy, filling, and ready-to-eat breakfast packed with omega-3s.