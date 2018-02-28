13 Drinks That Are Like Sipping a Cup of Sugar

Here’s a shocking stat: Sugary beverages account for about 40% of the added sugar in the average American’s diet. So many drinks are loaded with the sweet stuff, even the sips you wouldn't suspect (hello, tonic water). But the good news is that skipping those heavily-sweetened beverages can really pay off for your health. The first step is knowing which ones to avoid. In the video above you’ll learn about 13 drinks that have a similar amount of sugar as a can of soda.

Take flavored “nutritional” waters, for example. In addition to vitamins, some bottles contain 30 grams of the sweet stuff. To put that into context, the American Heart Association recommends that women consume no more than 25 grams of added sugar a day, while men can have up to 36 grams.

You know that fancy coffee drinks are loaded with sugar—but do you know just how much? A grande white chocolate mocha Frappuccino at Starbucks has 61 (!!!) grams. You might actually be better off drinking a lemon-lime soda, which clocks in at 44 grams.

Iced tea seems like a smarter choice, thanks to its disease-fighting antioxidants. But sweetened teas are also full of the white stuff. A bottle of one popular brand contains more than 30 grams of added sugar. Yikes.

There’s no question the healthiest drink to quench your thirst is still good ol' H2O. Need some inspo to up your water intake? Check out these clever bottles and high-tech hydration gadgets we love. Drinking more water will not only help you cut back on added sugar, but can improve your mood, energy, and skin too. Bottoms up.