The Secret to Semi-Homemade Cooking

Finding the time to cook homemade meals three times a day is not just tricky—it's nearly impossible. But there are ways to cheat a little and still get homemade taste and nutrition.

I had the pleasure to team up with Sandra Lee on her "Semi-Homemade Cooking" show to make some delicious, easy recipes. By combining fresh ingredients with a few store-bought items, we made some delicious dishes that taste like they were made from scratch.

Sandra's passion for user-friendly recipes that don't intimate home cooks is what's made her show such a success. And I love her new focus on fresh, healthy ingredients. The Broccoli Pie that we made together is so fun; it would definitely get kids to eat their greens.

Watch us make a garden fresh menu on the Food Network on September 12 at 11:30 a.m. or September 14 at 2:30 p.m. ET/PT, and get recipes for Caprese Salad Bites, Broccoli Pie, Herb Roasted Cornish Game Hens, Blushing Strawberry Cupcakes, and Pretty Pink Lemonade.