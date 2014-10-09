What You Need to Know About the Red Bull Settlement

If you’ve bought a Red Bull energy drink in the last 12 years, good news: You’re entitled to $10.

Because of a settlement in two class action lawsuits against Red Bull claiming that the company misrepresented the drinks’ functionality and safety, the company is paying $10 (or sending $15 worth of products) to anyone who fills out a form stating that they purchased Red Bull between January 1, 2002 and October 3, 2014.

But there's a catch: The value of the settlement is capped at $13 million. As Money.com reports, if more than 1.3 million people request the cash refund, each person will receive less than $10. And that may be a reality as a BuzzFeed story on the settlement has been viewed almost 5 million times and the settlement website itself crashed yesterday. So keep that in mind.

To receive the claim form, call this number: 877-495-1568. (There also may be an online form at this address, but the site is currently under construction. Consumerist reports that you can still get a claim form here.)

Wondering whether you can get your payout even if you didn’t save that convenience store receipt from 2006? Not to worry; according to the settlement FAQ, “No proof of purchase is necessary to obtain settlement benefits. However, the Claim Form must be signed by you under penalty of perjury (either by hand or, if you submit it online, electronically), affirming that you are a qualified member of the Settlement Class and that the information provided therein is true and accurate to the best of your knowledge.”

Though the company agreed to this settlement, they haven’t admitted guilt and they weren’t compelled to pay out by the court—they made the settlement to avoid the suit going farther. Red Bull labels in the future will only feature claims that are “medically and/or scientifically supported,” though “Red Bull believes that its "marketing and labeling have always been truthful and accurate.”