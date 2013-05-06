Meatless Monday Recipe: Two-Bean Greek Salad

This twist on Greek salad brings bold flavors and bright colors to your dinner (or lunch!) table.

Instead of being topped with feta cheese, like most Greek salads, this salad has grilled haloumi cheese, which is salty, crispy, and similar to mozzarella. Edamame and string beans as well as and fresh produce like grape tomatoes bring plenty of fiber to this mouthwatering Mediterranean dish. With only 300 calories, including those for half of a multigrain pita, this salad will keep you full, energized, and satisfied.

Ingredients: red wine vinegar, Dijon mustard, fresh oregano, olive oil, freshly ground black pepper, edamame or lima beans, string beans, grape tomatoes, kalamata olives, multigrain pitas, haloumi cheese.

