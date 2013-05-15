Recipe of the Day: Twice-Baked Sweet Potatoes

Have you heard that orange foods are good for you? It's because they're full of beta-carotene, an antioxidant found in foods such as carrots, butternut squash, and sweet potatoes, which have more beta-carotene than almost any other food.

Beta-carotene is good for eye health, and may help blood pressure, rheumatoid arthritis, and more.

Sweet potatoes are also filled with vitamin A (we're talking more than 400% of your daily recommended intake) as well as vitamin C, and many more nutrients. Look at this superfood go!

Today's recipe is for twice-baked sweet potatoes. With only 5 easy ingredients, it's incredibly simple to make.

Ingredients: sweet potatoes, Canadian bacon, reduced-fat sour cream, fresh chives, shredded reduced-fat sharp cheddar cheese

Try this recipe: Twice-Baked Sweet Potatoes

