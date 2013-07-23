Recipe of the Day: Stout Chocolate-Cherry Bread

If you think chocolate bread is a diet no-no, we're about to change your mind. This bread recipe is low in fat, cholesterol, and sodium, and one piece is just 150 calories. So turn that no into a yes and get cooking!

The recipe calls for bittersweet chocolate, dried tart cherries, and 12-ounces of Guinness Stout, which create a rich and distinctive flavor. Fun fact: the stout beer adds silicon, which can boost bone density, and the chocolate, cherries, and beer all provide beneficial antioxidants.

Ingredients: bread flour, Guinness Stout, dry yeast, granulated sugar, salt, dried tart cherries, bittersweet chocolate, cooking spray, water, egg white, pearl sugar.

Try this recipe: Stout Chocolate-Cherry Bread

