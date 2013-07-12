Recipe of the Day: Picnic-Perfect Two-Bean Salad

This colorful bean salad is the perfect addition to your weekend picnic or party. You can quickly toss it together to make a simple meal ready within minutes.

It contains tomatoes, fresh basil, and red onion. The two beans in the name are chickpeas, which are the best vegetarian source of vitamin B6, and green beans, which provide both fiber and vitamin C. One serving of this salad is only 150 calories and contains 5 grams of fiber.

It's a great way to enjoy the fresh produce from your garden or farmer's market!

Ingredients: green beans, cherry tomatoes, fresh basil, chickpeas (garbanzo beans), red onion, extra-virgin olive oil, thawed orange juice concentrate, white wine vinegar, salt, pepper.

Try this recipe: Picnic-Perfect Two-Bean Salad

