Recipe Makeover: Higher-Fiber, Lower-Fat Fluffy Pancakes

September has officially arrived, and it’s only a matter of time before the crisp fall days are here! That means switching up our smoothie and yogurt breakfasts to more warm, comforting dishes. At least, that's what I crave.

One of my all-time favorite weekend breakfasts during the cooler months is pancakes. And while it’s easy to head out to the diner for a short-stack, it will end up costing you more than just money. You’ll most likely be taking in more calories and fat and less fiber for your morning meal than you would if you prepared them at home.

That’s why this week I took to the kitchen to modify these classic Cream Cheese Pancakes making them lower in fat and calories and higher in fiber—a weekend breakfast you can feel good about digging into!

Just follow the simple substitutions below and you’ll be on your way to enjoying a delicious stack that will keep you going all morning long!

2 cups self-rising flour (I cut this in half and substituted 1 cup of whole-wheat pastry flour, such as King Arthur’s, to increase the fiber in the recipe but maintain it’s fluffiness)

1 1/2 to 2 cups milk (I used 1 1/2 to 2 cups of plain soymilk, such as Silk, to lower the fat and cholesterol but keep the same thick consistency as whole milk)

1 (3-ounce) package cream cheese, softened (Here I used 3 oz. of plain nonfat Greek yogurt, such as Chobani, to reduce the fat in the recipe)

1 tbsp. butter or margarine, melted (To lower the cholesterol even further, I used a vegan, dairy-free butter spread, such as Earth Balance)

These pancakes were all I had hoped they would be and more. Thanks to the whole-wheat pastry flour, the light and fluffy nature of the pancake was not compromised at all. Additionally, the ‘cakes had a nice moistness to them due to the yogurt substitution! Best of all? The added fiber and reduced fat helped combat the sluggish feeling you get after finishing a normal stack. These are a definite must for your next weekend morning!