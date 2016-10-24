What an RD Really Thinks of the Paleo Diet

If you’re considering trying the Paleo diet—and when so many people claim to experience dramatic weight loss and health improvements on the diet, it’s understandable why you would—watch this video. Health’s contributing editor and registered dietician Cynthia Sass weighs in on the polarizing caveman diet.

The Paleo diet emphasizes protein and vegetable-rich meals, and cuts out all refined sugars and bread products. She finds that while the diet offers plenty health benefits, there are a couple of foods on the Paleo no-no list that she would recommend incorporating into your meals for a balanced diet. Watch the video to see which ones.

Don’t have time to watch? Read the full transcript:

RELATED: How to Score and Season Fish

There are pros and cons when it comes to the Paleo diet.

Pros: The diet discourages processed foods and added sugars, and it’s all about fresh whole foods. That’s fantastic.

RELATED: Grilled Zucchini Roll-Ups with Herbs and Cheese

Cons: It excludes some foods that I think could be added back to it. Those include whole grains and pulses, or beans, lentils, and peas. Also, it could encourage leaner proteins.